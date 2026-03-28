Jer'Michael Carter headshot

Jer'Michael Carter News: Sees first-team reps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Carter has worked with the first-team offense during spring practices, according to George Stoia of On3.com.

Carter is expected to be a depth option in the receiving corps, but the fact that he worked with the first-team offense suggests there might be a bigger role on tap for him. Carter appeared in six games for Oklahoma in 2025, catching nine passes on 14 targets for 101 yards.

Jer'Michael Carter
Oklahoma
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