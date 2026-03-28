Jer'Michael Carter News: Sees first-team reps
Carter has worked with the first-team offense during spring practices, according to George Stoia of On3.com.
Carter is expected to be a depth option in the receiving corps, but the fact that he worked with the first-team offense suggests there might be a bigger role on tap for him. Carter appeared in six games for Oklahoma in 2025, catching nine passes on 14 targets for 101 yards.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now