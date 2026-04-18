Jerome Bettis Jr. Injury: Sidelined with foot injury
Bettis has been sidelined because of a foot injury, Tyler James of On3.com reports.
Bettis was recently seen with a protective boot around his left foot, an injury that is cause for concern going into Notre Dame's spring game next Saturday. The son of well-known NFL running back Jerome Bettis is part of UND's 2026 recruiting class and looking to make an impact in the Fighting Irish's receiver corps.
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