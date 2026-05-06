Jerome Myles Injury: Unused during spring game

Myles (lower body) did not play Texas A&M's spring game, Jeff Tarpley of 247Sports.com reports.

It looks like Myles remains injured even after a lower-body problem rendered him out before Texas A&M's 2025 season even began. At the very least, he still has the summer and fall to recover before the Aggies commence their 2026 campaign. Nonetheless, there has been no reassuring update on Myles' health, which would be a welcome development for A&M.