Jerry Lydiatt News: Tipped to start in Week 0

Lydiatt is listed as a starter ahead of Week 0 against FSU on Saturday.

Lydiatt missed the majority of the 2025 season due to an undisclosed injury, but he's been healthy both in the spring and in the fall, and he seems primed to have a big role on offense. During his last healthy season in 2024, Lydiatt recorded seven receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown with the Aggies. All signs point to him opening the season as the TE1 ahead of Carson Su'esu'e and Josiah Thomas.