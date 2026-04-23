Jerry McClure News: Standout in spring practice

Offensive Coordinator Craig Stutzmann named McClure as one of the biggest standouts of San Jose State's spring practices thus far, per Aaron Johnson of The Mercury News.

McClure transferred in from San Diego State in the off-season and has apparently been making waves since his arrival. The 6-foot-1 receiver played a minimal role with the Aztecs this past season, catching a single pass for eight scoreless yards, but appears to be set for a larger role with the Spartans in 2026.