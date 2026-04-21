JeyQuan Smith Injury: Unavailable for spring game

Smith (undisclosed) did not play South Florida's spring game, according to Colby Allfrey of The Bay Area Examiner.

It is unknown why Smith sat out South Florida's spring game. The wide receiver has been regularly healthy throughout his USF tenure, which includes annual growth in the wide receiver's statistics. Just last year, Smith logged career-highs in receptions (11) and receiving yards (151), good enough that he enters this season as one of South Florida's most promising wideouts.