JJ Buchanan News: Top two wideout in spring ball

Buchanan has staked his claim as a top-two wideout for Michigan this spring alongside Andrew Marsh, per On3.

Marsh was the Wolverines' best receiver as a true freshman, so his inclusion at the top of Michigan's receiver room is rather unsurprising. The same goes for Buchanan after he piled on 427 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman at Utah and proceeded to follow his head coach Kyle Whittingham to Ann Arbor. These two should be the Wolverines' top options in the passing game in 2026.