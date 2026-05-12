JJ Garner News: Shines in spring game

Garner looked good in UL-Lafayette's spring game, per Kevin Foote of The Advocate.

Garner had six carries for 95 yards and two scores when all was said and done in the Ragin' Cajuns' spring game, including a 70-yard touchdown scamper. The redshirt freshman will compete with Steven Blanco and Anthony Reagan, among others, for carries this fall, but he appears poised to carve out a role.