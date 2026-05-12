JJ Garner headshot

JJ Garner News: Shines in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Garner looked good in UL-Lafayette's spring game, per Kevin Foote of The Advocate.

Garner had six carries for 95 yards and two scores when all was said and done in the Ragin' Cajuns' spring game, including a 70-yard touchdown scamper. The redshirt freshman will compete with Steven Blanco and Anthony Reagan, among others, for carries this fall, but he appears poised to carve out a role.

JJ Garner
Louisiana-Lafayette
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now