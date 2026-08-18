JJ Kohl News: Named starting quarterback

Kohl is Florida International's starting quarterback for Week 1, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.

Kohl being named starting quarterback should not be so surprising, considering the lack of experienced QBs outside of Zach Marker. After two relatively statless seasons at Iowa State, the former transferred to Appalachian State and showed promise in his limited 2025 season. That year, Kohl completed 133 passes for 1,465 yards and 12 touchdowns, with fewer than three interceptions. Going into 2026, whether Kohl can maintain his newly earned role will be in question, knowing he has never kept a full-time gig for an entire season.