Williams had his lowest output in carries since Week 2 against Kent State. The reason for that is because teammate Cameron Dickey was balling out with 21 carries for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Dickey now has 21 carries in each of his last two games and appears to be the primary option in the backfield. Williams is still a viable option in fantasy leagues because Texas Tech is one of the best teams in the country. However, his upside is limited, especially if Will Hammond, a run-first quarterback, starts playing more moving forward. Texas Tech will play at Arizona State next week.