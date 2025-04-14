J'Mari Taylor News: Could push for bigger role in 2025

Taylor had a solid showing in the spring game this year and could push for a regular role in the 2025 season, Dan Siegel of Streaking The Lawn reports.

Virginia's lack of running back depth severely hindered what head coach Des Kitchings wanted to do on offense in 2024, but the addition of Taylor should provide a boost to the team's backfield. He was impressive in this spring game, particularly in the first quarter, and his mix of burst and quickness should give problems to the opposing defenses. Taylor finished this spring game with nine carries for 52 yards.