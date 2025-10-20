Taylor saw at least 15 carries for a fourth straight game, but he failed to eclipse 65 rushing yards for the first time during that stretch. The tailback was shut down by Washington State's defense, as UVA struggled to move the football before scoring 12 straight points in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory. He also failed to log a rushing touchdown for just the second time all year. Through seven games, Taylor has turned 108 carries into 512 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 19 passes for 102 yards.