Jackson exploded for three touchdown runs and racked up enough rushing yards in a single game to break Darren Sproles' school record. Jackson had touchdown runs of 24, 66, and 80 yards. It was by far the best performance of his career, and it follows the previous game where he added the go-ahead touchdown against Oklahoma State. Jackson enters the regular season finale as a must-start in fantasy leagues as his volume is elite and he's finding success behind an improving offensive line. He's also been extremely active in the passing game all year long with 21 catches (on 30 targets) for 120 yards and a touchdown. Kansas State will play Colorado next week which is a strong matchup for Jackson.