Jackson recorded three rushing touchdowns in consecutive weeks. He's a league-winner type back with a combined 50 carries for 435 yards and six touchdowns in Kansas State's last two games. With the win against Colorado, Jackson's 2025 campaign is not over yet as they will play in a bowl game. With the recent surge, he has a great shot at eclipsing 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career. He currently has 169 carries for 911 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with 22 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown on 31 targets.