Joey Aguilar News: Preliminary injunction denied

Aguilar's request for a preliminary injunction, which would've given him another year of eligibility, has been denied in court, On3 reports.

Aguilar spent three years at the JUCO level before spending another three seasons at the FBS level of college football. He played at Appalachian State from 2023-2024, where he was highly productive, but he closed out his career with Tennessee in 2025 in what was essentially a player-for-player swap with UCLA and ex-Vols' gunslinger Nico Iamaleava. In Knoxville, he tossed for 3,565 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 67.3 percent of his passes, adding 101 yards and four scores on the ground. He'll now look towards the professional ranks, given that his collegiate career appears to have hit the end of the line.