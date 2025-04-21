Joey Aguilar News: Slated to enter portal
Aguilar is slated to enter the NCAA's transfer portal, On3 reports.
UCLA signed Nico Iamaleava from Tennessee, and he is expected to be the 2025 Bruins' primary quarterback. That leaves the former QB1 placeholder, Aguilar, with a limited role that he is not expected to take. With the transfer portal, he should find another team willing to give him a QB1 role.
Joey Aguilar
Free Agent
