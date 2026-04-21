John Alan Richter News: Participates in spring game
Richter (undisclosed) played in Toledo's spring game, per the program's official X account.
Richter sat out every game past Week 5 for the Rockets last fall. However, the gunslinger appears to have made a full recovery and is in prime position to nail down Toledo's starting quarterback gig. Last season, he tossed for 153 yards, three touchdowns and one interception across three games.
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