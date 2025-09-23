Mateer will reportedly undergo right thumb surgery Wednesday. There's no timeline for his return, but he is expected to return to action "sometime" this season. At the very least, the star gunslinger is expected to miss three weeks. This is a huge blow to Oklahoma's offense, as Mateer had been excellent since transferring over from Washington State. He's tossed for 1,215 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions while also picking up 190 yards and five scores on the ground this season. In his stead, Michael Hawkins is expected to start for the Sooners.