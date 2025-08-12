Screenshots emerged online Monday that showed Mateer included "sports gambling" in memos for transactions on Nov. 20, 2022, while he was a freshman at Washington State. He said those references were written as an inside joke among friends. Oklahoma University officials said they were looking into the matter but were unaware of any NCAA investigation and had no reason to believe an investigation is forthcoming, according to ESPN. Mateer is expected to be the starting quarterback for Oklahoma this season after transferring from Washington State.