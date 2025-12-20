For only the third time in 2025, Mateer logged more than 300 passing yards and three-plus touchdowns. Mateer's last few games boosted his overall production for a relatively limited Oklahoma offense this year. Still, Mateer logged 3,316 total yards (2,885 passing and 431 rushing) and 22 touchdowns (14 passing and eight rushing). Purely as a passer, perhaps the level of SEC play somewhat got to him, as he logged fewer passing yards and a worse TD-INT ratio (14-11) despite more pass attempts in 2025 with Oklahoma (397) than in 2024 with Washington State (347).