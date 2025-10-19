Miller received an uptick in playing time with starter Terrance Carter being carted off with an injury. This resulted in Miller matching his season-high in targets with four opportunities. One of those passes resulted in an interception for QB Will Hammond as it was thrown behind the tight end and tipped into the air. If Carter is forced to miss significant time, Miller is worth consideration in fantasy circles because of the potency of the Red Raiders' offense. They'll put up a ton of points against Oklahoma State next week.