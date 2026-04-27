Johntay Cook News: Looking good in spring

Cook has shown promise during Mississippi's spring camp, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

After transferring from Syracuse, Cook is looking to show he can be a top wideout for an SEC team. Though that was not the case for Texas, each of his two UT seasons saw him log eight receptions for either 136 or 137 yards. Cook broke out with Syracuse, finishing his 2025 season with career-highs in catches (45) and receiving yards (549).