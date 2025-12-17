Having logged at least 12 games each year from 2022 to 2025, Coleman finished his collegiate career with Washington's bowl win over Boise State. Even though his 2025 season's stats do not include career highs for rushing attempts (156) and yards (758), that is not the same for touchdowns, which include a career-high 15. The running back also updated his highs for receptions (31), receiving yards (354) and receiving TDs (two). In total, for a second straight season, Coleman reached 1,000 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns relatively comfortably.