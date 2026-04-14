Jonathan Echols Injury: Out for spring game
Echols (undisclosed) is out for Auburn's spring game Saturday, Justin Ferguson of The Auburn Observer reports.
Echols has been affected by injury all throughout Auburn's spring camp, and it culminates with a game that will not feature him. The tight end will look to become healthy in the summer and shape himself well enough by Auburn's fall camp several months down the line.
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