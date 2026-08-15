Jonathan Echols Injury: Sidelined during scrimmage Friday

Echols (undisclosed) missed Auburn's scrimmage Friday due to an injury, Nathan King of 247Sports.com reports.

Echols' injury wasn't listed, but it was major enough to hold him out of an important scrimmage after being a limited participant earlier in the week. The transfer tight end is currently competing against fellow transfer Arlis Boardingham for the Tiger's starting job. An update should be made when the team practices again, and if he continues to miss time, Boardingham will take advantage and look to get ahead in the competition.