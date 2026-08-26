Jonathan Paylor Injury: Practicing while nearing full go
Paylor (knee) has practiced over the last two weeks as he works back toward full health, Noah Fleischman of On3.com relays Wednesday, citing coach Dave Doeren.
This is another positive step in Paylor's recovery after he was limited at the start of fall camp. Though listed as a wide receiver, Paylor's usage in the backfield could give him a path to touches once he's fully cleared.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now