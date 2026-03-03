Jonathan Paylor News: Gets cleared for spring ball

Paylor (undisclosed) has been cleared for spring ball, per Michael Clark of 247Sports.com.

The incoming redshirt sophomore will be good to go for the Wolfpack's spring ball after missing every game this past season. While it appears Jayden Scott will secure the RB1 role this upcoming season, Paylor is vying with Davion Gause for the No. 2 role. Paylor is also listed as a wide receiver on NC State's depth chart, so he could be utilized in multiple ways in the 2026 campaign.