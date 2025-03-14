Joquez Smith News: Working among top backs
Smith is working among the top backs in spring practice, according to Rivals.com.
Smith didn't have his best season in 2024, as he rushed just 36 times for 132 yards and a touchdown across 12 appearances. However, the fact that he's working among the top backs in the early portion of the spring suggests that he should have a bigger role in 2025 as long as he stays healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now