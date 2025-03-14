College Football
Joquez Smith News: Working among top backs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Smith is working among the top backs in spring practice, according to Rivals.com.

Smith didn't have his best season in 2024, as he rushed just 36 times for 132 yards and a touchdown across 12 appearances. However, the fact that he's working among the top backs in the early portion of the spring suggests that he should have a bigger role in 2025 as long as he stays healthy.

