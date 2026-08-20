Jordan Anderson Injury: Could handle short-yardage work

Anderson (undisclosed) is expected to handle short-yardage work in the backfield for Illinois, Scott Richey of The News-Gazette reports.

Anderson stands at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, making him an ideal short-yardage option for Illinois. The former tight end moved back to running back this past offseason and has carved out a role in the backfield. He could potentially be part of a three-headed rushing attack similar to the system the Fighting Illini used last season, though Ca'Lil Valentine and Aidan Laughery are expected to handle the bulk of the workload for now.