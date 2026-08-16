Jordan Anderson headshot

Jordan Anderson Injury: Limited session Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Anderson (undisclosed) was a limited participant during Illinois' practice Saturday, Joey Wagner of 247Sports.com reports.

Anderson switched back to the running back position this past offseason and has primarily been used as Illinois' third-string back during fall practices. The tailback had limited involvement during practice on Saturday, though he was still able to participate in some drills.

Jordan Anderson
Illinois
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