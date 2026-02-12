Jordan Anderson News: Moving back to running back

Anderson will switch positions back to running back, per Scott Richey of The Champaign News-Gazette.

Anderson converted to tight end ahead of the 2025 season after beginning his career as a tailback. Now, it'll come full circle, as he's back in the Illini' running back room. Despite playing tight end, Anderson had more carries than receptions last season, rushing for 41 yards and a score on nine handoffs while catching three passes for 12 yards.