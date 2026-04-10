Jordan Dwyer Injury: Still recovering from foot injury

Dwyer is still working his way back from a foot injury he suffered in the 2025 season, per TCU on SI.

Dwyer transferred from Idaho ahead of the 2025 season, and it's safe to say his skills translated. He caught 54 passes for 730 yards and seven touchdowns with the Horned Frogs, but he hurt his foot and was forced to miss TCU's bowl game. Dwyer will look to return to the field in full capacity in fall camp.