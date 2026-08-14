Jordan Lyle Injury: Arrested on Thursday

Lyle was arrested Thursday on charges of reckless driving and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, according to Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald.

The Broward State Attorney Office confirmed that Lyle was booked on Thursday on an arrest warrant but released the same day. There is not much known about what will happen next, but the running back's injury status has turned questionable going into Week 1, which will see Miami play Stanford on Sept. 4. Lyle had positioned himself to be a high-impact player pre-arrest entering his third season, his last two featuring a combined 508 rushing yards and five touchdowns.