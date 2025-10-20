With fellow running back Justice Haynes out due to an undisclosed injury, Marshall made the most of his opportunities, running for 133 yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 20 yards through the air. The 5-foot-11 running back found the end zone on a 14-yard scamper in the third quarter, giving the Wolverines a 14-7 lead at the time. With Haynes' status in question heading into a rivalry matchup against Michigan State, Marshall could see another prime opportunity to make his mark.