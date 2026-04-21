Jordan Napier Injury: Still recovering in spring

Napier (knee) is still recovering from the knee surgery he underwent in November, per San Diego State Aztecs On SI.

Napier is coming off a career year with the Aztecs, having reeled in 48 catches for 629 yards and two scores last fall. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in November, one that the wideout appears to still be working his way back from. He remains a question mark, but if he can get healthy by the fall, Napier will be a big-time weapon for the Aztecs.