Jordan Napier headshot

Jordan Napier Injury: Still recovering in spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Napier (knee) is still recovering from the knee surgery he underwent in November, per San Diego State Aztecs On SI.

Napier is coming off a career year with the Aztecs, having reeled in 48 catches for 629 yards and two scores last fall. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in November, one that the wideout appears to still be working his way back from. He remains a question mark, but if he can get healthy by the fall, Napier will be a big-time weapon for the Aztecs.

Jordan Napier
San Diego State
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