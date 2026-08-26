Jordan Washington Injury: Spotted at practice

Washington (neck) was spotted doing light warm-ups with the Huskies at practice, per Andy Yamashita of The Seattle Times.

Washington sustained a neck injury in the spring that, at the time, was expected to hold him out for the entirety of the 2026 season. The tailback is back at practice, however, and several Huskies writers spotted him goring through light warmups. He wasn't a full participant by any means, and his status for the season remains in doubt, but it's still encouraging to see him back on the practice field in the preseason after he was expected to be sidelined for the duration of the year.