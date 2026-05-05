Jordan Washington Injury: Targeting late-July return

Washington (undisclosed) was carted off the field in Washington's spring practice period and his head coach Jedd Fisch is reportedly targeting a late-July return for the tailback, per Huskies Wire.

Washington was spotted in a neck brace after getting banged up and ruled out for the spring. His head coach Fisch was non-committal about him being the Huskies' top back this fall, and his ailment may have something to do with that. Still, he's expected to return ahead of fall camp, which should help him in his battle for the RB1 role. Last season, Washington ran for 233 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries as a redshirt freshman.