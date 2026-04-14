Jordon Davison Injury: Practicing this spring

Davison (arm) has been practicing in some capacity this spring, per 247Sports.

Davison missed Oregon's playoff loss to Indiana with an arm injury, but the freshman had a stellar first year in Eugene prior to that ailment. He ran for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns on 113 carries, catching 12 passes for 62 yards as well. Davison is primed to be the Ducks' top tailback this fall, and though he reportedly has yet to make a full recovery, it's a good sign that he's out on the practice field in some capacity.