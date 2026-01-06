Davison's alleged clavicle injury has only been reported by OregonLive.com thus far, so there's a chance he's in fact good to go against Indiana in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. Still, this firmly throws the tailback's status into doubt for when the Ducks take on the Hoosiers. The true freshman has been a problem this season, rushing for 667 yards and 15 touchdowns on 5.9 yards per carry. If he's indeed shut down for the rest of the playoffs, expect a huge workload for Noah Whittington, and more carries for fellow true freshman Dierre Hill.