Davison has been Oregon's favorite choice for goal line work, but he led all rushers on a night where the run game had little impact. Indiana was able to force the Ducks into a one-dimensional offense for most of the game. Davison's burly north-south approach proved to work best against the Hoosiers, so they stuck with the freshman in hopes of opening up the passing lanes. Oregon's backfield can be very difficult to predict, so taking Davison (or any other Oregon back) represents a risk-reward fantasy endeavor.