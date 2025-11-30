Oregon's passing game was the star of the show during Saturday's win, and Davison recorded one of his worst totals as a result. The talented freshman started the season as a goal-line specialist and started racking up touchdowns, and he graduated to a larger role as the season progressed. He finishes the regular season with 535 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught all 11 of his targets for 48 yards. He'll likely join Makhi Hughes to lead Oregon's rushing attack next season, and he'll play a significant role in the team's quest for a championship.