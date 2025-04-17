College Football
Jordon Simmons News: Enters transfer portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Simmons has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com reports.

For 2025, Simmons initially committed to Mississippi. But instead, he will re-enter the NCAA's transfer portal to presumably find a better situation for himself. Simmons will be a hot commodity after logging over 800 all-purpose yards with Akron in 2024.

