Jordon Simmons News: Enters transfer portal
Simmons has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com reports.
For 2025, Simmons initially committed to Mississippi. But instead, he will re-enter the NCAA's transfer portal to presumably find a better situation for himself. Simmons will be a hot commodity after logging over 800 all-purpose yards with Akron in 2024.
Jordon Simmons
Free Agent
