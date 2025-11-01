Considering that the Big 12 availability report's previous update included a doubtful Tyson, him out Saturday should come as no surprise. Week 10 will mark the wide receiver's second straight absence due to a hamstring strain. Tyson has easily been one of college football's most reliable wideouts, with more than 40 receiving yards and at least one touchdown in all but one of his seven games this season. On the plus side, Tyson will have two weeks to rest before ASU's team returns to action Nov. 15 against West Virginia.