Tyson is working his way back from a hamstring injury he suffered Oct. 18 in a game between Arizona State and Texas Tech. In seven games for 2025, he has 57 receptions (on 92 targets) for 628 yards and eight touchdowns, establishing himself as one of college football's best wide receivers despite health problems preventing him from maximizing his statistical output. Ideally for the Sun Devils, they can provide a positive update on his injury status when publishing their availability report Wednesday.