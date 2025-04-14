Jordyn Tyson News: Active for spring practice
Tyson (ankle) is active for Arizona State's spring practice, Brad Denny of CBS 5 Phoenix reports.
Tyson suffered an ankle injury during the first week of spring, not long after it was announced he would be good to go then after recovering from a collarbone problem. Fortunately for Tyson, his latest injury has also healed, and he is at 100 percent as spring narrows down.
