College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordyn Tyson headshot

Jordyn Tyson News: Active for spring practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Tyson (ankle) is active for Arizona State's spring practice, Brad Denny of CBS 5 Phoenix reports.

Tyson suffered an ankle injury during the first week of spring, not long after it was announced he would be good to go then after recovering from a collarbone problem. Fortunately for Tyson, his latest injury has also healed, and he is at 100 percent as spring narrows down.

Jordyn Tyson
Arizona State
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now