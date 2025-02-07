Jordyn Tyson News: Will be good for spring

Tyson (collarbone) will be good for the spring, Rivals reports.

Now that Tyson will be good for the spring, he can focus on being healthy for regular-season action, which he logged none of during 2024. Before then was a 2023 season in which Tyson recorded 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns with Arizona State. Tyson will look to re-establish himself as a top wideout yet again, which is very well plausible just as long as he stays healthy.