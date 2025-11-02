Syracuse has struggled to find a quality replacement for starting quarterback Steve Angeli (Achilles), and the Orange hoped Filardi would provide some answers Friday night. The true freshman struggled greatly in what was his first extended action at the college level, completing just 22 percent of his passes. He led just one scoring drive - a 13-play, 50-yard drive that ended in a field goal - but all of the Orange's yardage on that drive came on the ground as Filardi went 0-for-4. While Filardi showed some rushing ability, his lackluster passing performance could prompt Syracuse to look elsewhere in Week 11.