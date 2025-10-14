Himon did a little bit of everything for the Wildcats against Penn State, running for a season-high 65 yards on a respectable five yards per attempt while also setting season-high numbers in receptions and receiving yards on the day. The 5-foot-9 running back has primarily served in a complimentary role to fellow running back Caleb Komolafe throughout the season but has shown his ability to produce with his limited opportunities, and will hope for a larger role when the Wildcats host Purdue on Saturday.