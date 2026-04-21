Joseph Himon News: Suits up for spring ball
Himon (foot) is partaking in Northwestern's spring practice period, per the Pulaski Academy football X account.
Himon missed Northwestern's bowl game against Central Michigan after he ran for a career-high 486 yards and one touchdown on 99 carries in the regular season. However, he appears ready to roll once again, as the tailback looks to be a full participant in the Wildcats' spring practices.
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