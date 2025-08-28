Manjack has had a nice offseason for the Horned Frogs as he is expectedto start in the team's season opener against North Carolina on Monday, but it appears he may be in for an even larger role than previously thought. The 6-foot-3 receiver joined the Horned Frogs after transferring in from Houston in the offseason, where he caught 22 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. Manjack could be a name to watch as a potential breakout candidate for the 2025 season if he continues to develop his relationship with Hoover throughout the season.